Big band tour date will see Tony Hadley hit stage at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Former Spandau Ballet frontman and legendary crooner Tony Hadley has announced the details of his Christmas Big Band Tour 2025.

The tour, which will see Tony perform a selection of timeless jazz standards and swing anthems in his distinctive, powerhouse voice, with classics from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Elvis Presley, includes a visit to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 16.

Tony will also be blending the old with the new by performing stylish reworkings of Spandau Ballet classics such as True, Gold and Through The Barricades.

National treasure Tony uses his timeless singing voice, natural charm as a raconteur and showmanship to create a memorable concert experience.

The perfect night out just before Christmas, Tony’s The Christmas Big Band Tour 2025 follows on from the success of his previous Big Swing tour last year which saw him perform to sold out audiences across the country.

Tony will be joined on the tour as ever by his Fabulous TH Band, as well as a full live brass section.

Tony explained: “I absolutely loved last year’s tour with my big band. It rekindled my excitement and passion for the songs that formed such an important part of my childhood, songs that inspired me to pursue a singing career.

“For this year’s tour we will be visiting some of my favourite swing classics along with big band songs that I have never performed before. I never tire of performing True, Gold and Through the Barricades and look forward to including these great songs in the set as well!”

For more on ticket details, you can go to www.trch.co.uk