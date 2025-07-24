Biffy Clyro announce Nottingham tour date

Biffy Clyro have announced a major arena tour – including a date in Nottingham.

The band have emerged from their independent beginnings to become one of Britain’s premier rock acts. They have won a wide range of major honours, including four NME Awards (2 x Best British Band, Best Live Band and Best Music Video), four Kerrang! Awards (Best British Band, Classic Songwriter, Best Album and Best Music Video) and three Q Awards (Best Live Band, Best Album and the Fender Play Award). They’ve also been nominated three times for Best British Group at the BRIT Awards and a Mercury Prize.