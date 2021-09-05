Better late than never for Bad Touch's Nottingham gig on latest tour

Bad Touch (Photo credit: Adam Kennedy)

Nottingham Bodega, November 23.

Bad Touch will embark on their Better Late Than Never UK tour in November and December, previously rescheduled from April 2021.All original tickets remain valid.Special guests are Midlands rockers Piston.Bad Touch will perform songs from their critically acclaimed current studio album Kiss the Sky, as well as songs from their vast catalogue.Known for having a reputation as one of the UK’s hardest working bands, Bad Touch are looking forward to performing live for their UK fans in November and December.Bad Touch are Stevie Westwood (vocals), Rob Glendinning (guitar), Daniel Seekings (guitar), Michael Bailey (bass) and George Drewry (drums).

Details: For more on the gig, you can check ticket availability by going to www.bodeganottingham.comPhoto credit: Adam Kennedy

