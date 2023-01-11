Best selling author Kate Mosse to bring her first live tour to Nottingham Playhouse

Best selling author Kate Mosse will appear at Nottingham Playhouse in March.

Nottingham Playhouse, March 29.

The international multi-million selling author will embark on her first ever theatre tour in 2023 with the show Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World.

Advertisement

Inspired by Kate’s best-selling book of the same name, the tour offers fans a fabulous evening of entertainment – featuring music, images and storytelling - in a show that will see Kate celebrate the lives of extraordinary, brilliant, trail-blazing and heroic women from throughout history, whose names deserve to be better known.

Most Popular

It’s part detective story into her own, sometimes heart-breaking, family history - as she’ll share how she tracked down her own long-forgotten relative, Lily Watson, in whose literary shadow she is walking – part fanfare to the incredible women in whose footsteps we all walk, and part love letter about how history is made and who gets to make it.

In each show, Kate will shine a spotlight on fascinating and often overlooked facts about the women who made history, from every corner of the world and in every period of time.

Advertisement

Details: For tickets to see Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk