Comedian Paul Foot brings his stand-up show Dissolve to the area later this year. (Photo credit: Jonathan Birch)

Paul Foot

​Nottingham Metronome, October 31.

Chortle Awards 2024 Best Show nominee Paul Foot brings his most personal, surprising and inspired stand-up offering ever to the area later this year.

The show is called Dissolve and it sees Paul break new ground as a comedian and as a person. Never has he been so vulnerable, honest and happy. You may ask yourself what his secret is, but you will have to hear it from the man himself.

With Dissolve, nominated for Best Show at the Chortle Awards 2024 and nominated for the NextUp Comedy Award, Paul has reached a whole new swathe of audience, and has affected people in a way he never has previously.

If you’ve seen Paul before, this incredible show is something completely different, that will confound and surpass your expectations.

In the year 2022 AD, something momentous changed for Paul and in this show he will reveal how he discovered the secret of life on the outskirts of Lancaster.

Inevitably he gets distracted along the way by Tutankhamun, the House of Lords, Sir Cliff Richard and officious lollipop ladies.

Details: For more on tickets, go to https://metronome.uk.com/