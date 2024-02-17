Best foot forward as Kinky Boots prepares to hit stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield ​Palace Theatre, March 6 to 10.

Have you got your tickets yet for Mansfield Operatic Society’s upcoming production of this hit musical, a dazzling and heartwarming experience for theatre enthusiasts to enjoy.

Kinky Boots is based on the Miramax film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth. The musical follows the journey of Charlie Price, who reluctantly inherits his father’s struggling Northampton shoe factory.

Don't miss Kinky Boots at Mansfield Palace Theatre, performed by Mansfield Operatic Society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Desperate to save the family business from bankruptcy, Charlie discovers an unlikely ally in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer with a penchant for sturdy stilettos.

Together, they embark on a mission to transform the factory and redefine what it means to be true to oneself.

At the heart of this production lies the incredible life story of Steve Pateman, the former owner of a family-owned shoe factory in Northamptonshire who visited Mansfield recently to see how rehearsals are going.

His presence infused the cast and production crew with renewed passion and purpose. Steve shared anecdotes, insights, and memories from his factory days, inspiring everyone involved in bringing Kinky Boots to life.

Kinky Boots is to be performed by Mansfield Operatic Society at the Palace Theatre from March 6 to 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve remarked: "Seeing my life unfold on stage is both surreal and deeply moving. The power of acceptance, resilience, and the magic of a well-crafted pair of boots—it’s all there in the musical. I’m honoured to witness this interpretation of my journey."

Don’t leave it too late to get your tickets to see this toe-tapping, soul-stirring production that celebrates

individuality, friendship, and the transformative power of footwear – and contains plenty of great songs to boot.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to https://www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk