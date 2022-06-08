Berries to play Nottingham and Sheffield venues on autumn headline tour

Berries have unleashed a third cut from their debut album How We Function – out on July 8 – and will be bringing their headline tour to two venues in the area later this year.Rhythmic and rambunctious in equal measure, meticulous new track Haze seesaws between infectious and antsy in a beat — and evokes how unexpected the onset of intrusive thoughts and mental hurdles can be.Having sieved the last four years of their lives through tight, crunchy guitar lines and puncturing rhythmic patterns, How We Function explores the band’s musical and emotional DNA, revealing what it takes to not only overcome personal problems but set yourselves down a path to being truly independent in sound, ambition, heart and mind.