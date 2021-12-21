Beat The Streets returns to Nottingham venue with bumper crop of bands playing for good cause

Beat The Streets returns in January 2022 with another feast of entertainment for music fans (Photo credit: Jake Haseldine)

The charity fundraiser is renowned locally for the vital funds it has raised in support of Framework Housing Association and the awareness it has brought to the rising homelessness crisis in the Nottingham area.

It will return to venues in the city on January 30.

Performing across the day at venues in the city will be: Blood Wizard, Church of the Cosmic Skull, Do Nothing, Georgie, Jerub, Reflekter, and Tori Sheard, alongside many others, with more to be added early next year.

The festival will take place across major venues including Rock City, Rescue Rooms, Stealth and Bodega, with all proceeds from tickets, bar, and merchandise going directly to Framework.

Having taken a forced hiatus from an in-person event in 2021, festival organisers are delighted to be bringing the event back to Nottingham in January.

Festival booker Joseph Patten explained: “After being away for a year, we can’t wait for Beat The Streets 2022.

"We’re immensely proud of the money and awareness we’ve been able to raise to improve the lives of homeless people in Nottingham, and it will be a wonderful celebration to have a day of live music in our community again.”

Other artists performing at Beat The Streets 2022 are: Alfie Sharp, Bee-Sides, Black Cats & Magpies, Buenos Treehouse, Builders Of The Boat, Celestines, Champyun Clouds, Chloe Ann, Concrete Rose, Cucamaras, Daniel Cliffe, Danny Starr, Drew Thomas, emzae, Express Office Portico, Fat Digester, Gallery 47, I AM LONO, Joel Baker, Kezia Gill, Melonyx, Pretty Windows, ROB.GREEN, Sobscene, Static Kill, Star Botherers, Sunflower Thieves, Tash Bird, The Crying Violets, The Honeymoon Suite, Vipera, Vona Vela, and Whisky Stain.

A spokesperson for Framework added: “Beat The Streets is Framework’s biggest and most well-known partner led fundraising event of the year. It raises much needed money to support our work with homeless people in Nottingham and beyond, and allows us to provide additional mental health support to those who need it most.”

Beat The Streets is being delivered by DHP Family in collaboration with local organisations and music groups including I’m Not from London; Farmyard Records; Hockley Hustle, and Rough Trade.

Tickets, priced from £8 minimum donation, are on sale now from www.alttickets.com/beat-the-streets-tickets and will allow access for 14-plus to all venues.

