Beat The Streets returns to area in 2023 with bands galore taking part for good cause

Ferocious Dog are one of the leading bands from across the area who have been confirmed on the bill for Beat The Streets 2023, taking place in January.

Renowned locally for the vital funds it has raised in support of the Notts-based Framework Housing Association and awareness it has brought to the rising homelessness crisis locally, the festival will return to city centre venues on Sunday, January 29.

Beat The Streets has already confirmed more than 25 artists, who will include Ferocious Dog, Lawnmower Deth, Palm Reader, alt blk era, Girlband, The Chase plus many more.

The festival will take place across major venues in the city including Rock City, Rescue Rooms and Bodega, with all proceeds from tickets, bar, and merch going directly to Framework.

Since launching in 2018, the festival has become a very well-established date in the calendar, known for the financial support and awareness it delivers for Framework, and its backing of artists from the area who consistently feature prominently throughout the bill.

This year proves to be no exception with the news that legendary Nottinghamshire folk-punk band Ferocious Dog will headline.

The band are long-time supporters of Beat The Streets, having previously performed at the inaugural event in 2018. They are known for their support of homeless charities, regularly encouraging fans to bring foodbank donations to their shows.

English thrash metal heroes Lawnmower Deth are also set to return. Formed in Notts in 1987 and signed to iconic Nottingham-based label Earache, the band reunited when asked to support Bullet For My Valentine at Alexandra Palace in 2008, and since then have graced Download Festival six times.

Beat The Streets returns to Notts venues in January, raising money for a good cause.

British hardcore group Palm Reader will also appear again, with the band’s live shows having garnered stellar acclaim and a loyal fanbase.

Over the past five years, Beat The Streets has brought the music community together to raise awareness of and funds for a vital cause, with more than 15,000 tickets sold, and over £320,000 raised for Framework.

On behalf of Framework, head of fundraising and communications Claire Eden, said: "There could never be a better time to raise funds to help people who are homeless and to provide additional mental health support for people who need it most.”

Beat The Streets is delivered by DHP Family, in collaboration with organisations including I’m Not from London; Farmyard Records; Hockley Hustle, and Rough Trade.

Beat The Streets returns to the area on January 29, 2023.

Tickets priced from a £10 minimum donation and are on sale now from www.alttickets.com/beat-the-streets-tickets