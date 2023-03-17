The programme brings together a panel of personalities from the worlds of politics and media.

Members of the audience can pose questions and get answers on the burning issues of the day.

More than 1.5 million listeners worldwide tune in each week, and the programme always brings lively, spontaneous debate: the panellists don’t see the questions in advance – they hear them for the first time at the same moment the audience in the hall and at home does.

Any Questions? is hosted by BBC political correspondent Alex Forsyth. Alex has made regular appearances on BBC Two’s Politics Live, Radio 4’s The Westminster Hour, The World Tonight, and the Brexitcast and Newscast podcasts.

Tickets are free and you can get them from the Southwell Minster website. Doors open at 6.30pm, and the programme will be broadcast live from 8pm to 8.50pm. Refreshments will be available.

Sarah Clemson, visitor and volunteer services officer, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Any Questions? in our historic cathedral building. We won’t know who the panellists are until the week of the show, but we can’t wait to find out! It promises to be a wonderful evening and we look forward to welcoming members of the community across Nottinghamshire”.

For more information, visit BBC Radio 4's Any Questions? at the Southwell Minster website.

