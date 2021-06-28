Bassetlaw opera company treat audience to songs in the sunshine

The Gala in the Garden event featured four singers and a luxury picnic hosted by Kamilla Dunstan and fellow founder and Carrie-Ann Williams.

All money raised at the event will be used to help fund a heritage day at Scrooby Manor in August, an outreach programme giving Manor Opera the chance to help upcoming musicians in the local area and work with school children to teach the history behind opera through Bassetlaw Museum.

Kamilla Dunstan said: “the concert was great and we couldn't have asked for better weather.

"It was the perfect event for people to come along and enjoy opera with no stigma attached. It was a very relaxed environment and the perfect introduction for those who maybe hadn’t been to the opera before.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.

1. The Manor Opera event The Manor Opera team gave residents a taste of what they are all about at a fundraising event at Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Spa. Photo: Submit Buy photo

2. Audience The Manor Opera team delighted crowds at Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Spa. Photo: Submit Buy photo

3. On song The Manor Opera team perform at Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Spa. Photo: Submit Buy photo

4. Songs in the sun The Manor Opera team put on a show Photo: Submit Buy photo