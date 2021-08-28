Bands galore as fans flock to this year's Gate To Southwell Festival

The Anxo Lorenzo Band are among the many talented acts at this year's Gate To Southwell Festival.

Kirklington, September 2 to 5.

The months of waiting are finally over for fans when the East Midlands’ premier folk, roots and acoustic music festival takes place.The much-delayed 14th festival welcomes international-class artists and award winners such as The Young’uns, Gigspanner Big Band, Spain’s piper-led Anxo Lorenzo Band (pictured), celebrated duo The Breath, the Blair Dunlop Band and reunited Bellowhead masterminds Spiers & Boden.Alongside more established names such as London ska stars Maroon Town, Donegal’s Henry Girls, Track Dogs, Edgelarks, The Activators, Reg Meuross, Winter Wilson, Talisk, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Chris Wood, a host of bright young folk, acoustic, blues and Americana artists will be ascending the GTSF stages.After five years at Southwell Racecourse, the festival will happen on farmland at Kirklington.

For more, go to gtsf.uk

