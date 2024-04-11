Don't miss Northern Ballet's Tortoise And The Hare at Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo by Brian Slater)

​Tortoise & the Hare is a re-imagining of Aesop’s much-loved fable of a tortoise who, tired of being teased for his slowness, challenges a speedy hare to a race.

Running for approximately 40 minutes, the colourful production has been created especially for children aged three and above and their families.

It is designed as a way for them to experience live dance, music and theatre together at an affordable price.

Tortoise & the Hare is just one in Northern Ballet’s award-winning series of children’s ballets which have toured to theatres, schools and community centres across the UK.

Choreographed by former Northern Ballet dancers Dreda Blow and Sebastian Loe, Tortoise & the Hare premiered in 2015 and was the second children’s ballet by the pair.

For tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk