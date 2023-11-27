Ballet fans can see performances of Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty in January.

Nottingham Theatre Royal, January 23 and 24.

Varna International Ballet and Orchestra will return next year to the UK after a hugely successful debut in 2023.

This season they will bring much-loved classical ballets Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall.

British dancer Luc Burns will perform alongside Italy’s Mara Salvaggio, Martina Prefetto, Giovanni Pompei, Agnese Di Dio Masa, Andrea Conforti, Mirko Andreutti, Giacomo Ammazzini and Vittorio Scolé, France’s Pauline Clémence Faget, Spain’s Mónica Alegre and Yael Delgado, and Brazil’s Wellson Felipio.

Renowned for its award-winning soloists from the UK, France, Italy and Spain, and magnificent corps de ballet, the company has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria and abroad with its performances of the highest quality.

Artistic director Daniela Dimova and music director and chief conductor Peter Tuleshkov said: “We are thrilled to be bringing our highly talented company of dancers and musicians back to the UK. We can’t wait to perform for British audiences again and to bring these magical ballets to life on stage.”