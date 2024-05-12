TV presenter and farmer Matt Baker (Photo credit: Simon Dewhurst/Great Yorkshire Show)

Matt Baker

​Nottingham Albert Hall, June 18.

​BAFTA and RTS award-winning TV presenter Matt Baker is set to visit the area this summer as Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust hosts a special ‘Evening with’ experience.

​During the special fundraising event, Matt will entertain with tales of career, his work in the countryside and his love of the great outdoors.

After seven years on Blue Peter, Matt had a successful stint on the popular The One Show and has presented Countryfile since 2009, providing him with the ideal platform to share his passion for farming and raise awareness of the power and beauty of the countryside as source of joy and inspiration.

His book - A Year on Our Farm: How the Countryside Made Me - is now a Sunday Times best seller which, alongside his own productions for C4 – Our Farm in The Dales, follows Matt’s life on his beloved family farm as he celebrates the natural year.

Matt Baker said: “ I’m so looking forward to speaking at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on June 18,and to meeting everyone and the team from Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust. For tickets pop over to the Trust’s website – see you there.”

Details: See nottinghamshirewildlife.org/events for more.