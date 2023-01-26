Backed by Def Leppard and a fast-selling UK tour, indie-rockers VIVAS release Feel, a riff-led anthem of escapism with the support of BBC Introducing In Sheffield
Indie-Rock outfit VIVAS have just released their latest single Feel.
Quickly becoming a favourite act in the local underground scene of Sheffield. Feel is a lighthearted indie-rock anthem about escapism and the early days of new romance which comes with a fitting visual and follows the band’s mantra of bringing infectious energy to the indie-rock scene.
VIVAS are James Wilson, on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Tyler Savage, on lead guitar and backing vocals, Kane Ibbertson, on bass and backing vocals, and drummer Keaton Barker.
Tyler is the son of Rick Savage, bassist for heavy metal legends Def Leppard, but the band is determined to carve their own path.
Since their formation at the beginning of 2022, VIVAS have developed a style of youthful positive energy, brought into the indie-rock scene with an infectious “live” feel to their songs.
Feel is the culmination of their talent and vision, perfectly displaying the band’s classic indie sound and polished live performance vibes.
The accompanying music video features the band engaging in a fun, frenzied house party, complementing their music style and developing the main theme of escapism and seeking distractions from reality.
VIVAS are set to bring new life into the indie-rock scene with their exuberant positivity, driven riffs and classic rock influences.
With plenty of music in the works and their fast-selling ongoing UK tour, which sees the band performing at prestigious venues such as The 13th Note in Glasgow and Old Blue Last in London,
VIVAS is set to become the new favourite act in the scene. Follow their social media channels to keep up to date with their new music and live shows.