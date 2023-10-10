Back to the 70s as Disco Inferno brings the hits to Mansfield Palace Theatre

See Disco Inferno when the touring musical show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 26.

Don’t leave it too late to see this performance of the hit-packed musical at the Leeming Street-based venue.

The producers of the 70s-set touring spectacular promise “an electrifying show that screams glitter balls and good times all the way”.

Show producer Mark Halliday explained: “If you ever dreamed of going to New York’s famed discotheque Studio 54, Disco Inferno takes you there, in an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O.”

The production is on a nationwide tour of England, Scotland and Wales and is the latest addition to the Veritas Entertainment stable of award-winning productions.

The two-hour production packs in the biggest hits of the Bee Gees, Village People, Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more.

“West End performers are supported by a tight-as-Spandex band,” promises Mark, “and audiences will be treated to slicker-than-Saturday Night Fever choreography.”