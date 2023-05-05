Award-winning Titanic The Musical reaches the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Nottingham Theatre Royal, May 15 to 20.

The Tony Award-winning show continues its journey of the UK and Ireland on this new tour, including a week-long stay at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham.

It is ten years since the show made its critically acclaimed debut at Southwark Playhouse in London.

In the final hours of April 14, 1912, the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank.

It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th century as 1,517 men, women and children lost their lives.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, the pair have collectively won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award and three Tony awards.

The original Broadway production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk

