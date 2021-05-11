Award-winning Sacconi Quartet to play at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sacconi Quartet
Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, June 17.
The award-winning Sacconi Quartet celebrate their 20th anniversary in the 2021-22 season and will give the latest Lakeside Arts at the Royal Concert Hall performance.The quartet enjoys a busy international career, performing at major venues, in recordings and on radio broadcasts.The concert opens with Haydn’s virtuosic, assertive C major quartet Op.54 No.2, a masterpiece of invention. Ravel composed his only String Quartet as a student of Fauré at the Paris Conservatoire in 1903. He was expelled from the Conservatoire for his radical musical ideas but the French public recognised his talents and his music gained popularity.Schubert’s 13th String Quartet, written when he was 27, was the only quartet to be performed and published in his lifetime.
Photo: Alejandro Tamagno