Seann Walsh, Christopher Harper and Aden Gillett in a scene from ART. (Photo credit: Geraint Lewis)

ART

Theatre Royal Nottingham, October 7 to 12/Sheffield Lyceum Theatre, October 22 to 26.

Theatre fans won’t want to miss the touring revival of this highly acclaimed play.

With award-winning comedian Seann Walsh, Chris Harper (Call the Midwife, Coronation Street) and Aden Gillett (The Crown, The House of Elliot) as the stars, Iqbal Khan (East is East, National Theatre and Othello, RSC) directs a new production of Yasmina Reza's fiendishly clever and hilariously funny play, currently on tour.

This multi-award-winning play (winner of Best Comedy at the Olivier Awards, Tony Awards and Moliere Awards), which is being presented by Joshua Beaumont and Original Theatre, is a razor-sharp exploration of art, love and friendship that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.

A seemingly simple purchase of contemporary art - an all-white painting – ignites a hilarious debate amongst three close friends.

What begins as a light-hearted discussion about art quickly descends into a riotous exploration of the blurred lines between art and reality.

Details: For more on tickets to see ART at the venues in our area, you can go online to either www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.