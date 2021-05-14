Award winner Dua Lipa among stars heading for Motorpoint Arena Nottingham shows

BRIT Award winner Dua Lipa

Fresh from her recent Best Album victory for the acclaimed 2020 release Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa will be performing at the city venue on September 27.

Speaking about the album, Dua explained: “What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine.

“I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.”The lead track Don’t Start Now has become a massive hit worldwide with more than 170 million streams to date.

TV and radio presenter Professor Brian Cox is back on the road with new live show Horizons and will drop into the venue on October 21.

Horizons takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey; a story of how we came to be and what we can become.

Using state-of-the-art LED screen technology, the arena will be filled with images of faraway galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang.

The deepest of questions will be explored using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.Horizons is a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince.

See Illusion: Impossible at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Finally, Be Prepared! Illusion: Impossible, visits the arena on October 22, showcasing five of the most incredible illusionists in the world including Britain’s Got Talent runner up Jamie Raven, Britain’s Got Talent 2020 finalists James and Dylan Piper, award-winning magician Oliver Tabor, highly acclaimed magical duo The Glamourists and world speed illusionist Kayden Black.

Collectively these performers have been seen by hundreds of thousands of people around the world and with more than 500 million YouTube views between them, this production showcases their incredible talents together live on stage.

Illusion: Impossible features exclusive tricks never seen before.

For more on ticket availability for these shows, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Professor Brian Cox's latest show will be out of this world.

