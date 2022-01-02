Australian Pink Floyd lined up for Nottingham and Sheffield gigs in 2022

The Australian Pink Floyd have dates coming up in 2022 in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 1/Sheffield City Hall, November 3.

Selling more than four million tickets worldwide, The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988.Since then, they have performed in more than 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by Rick Wright. Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, this critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for more than three decades.Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art, high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects.

Details: For more on the shows, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

