Aussie aces Jet to play Rock City Nottingham on first full UK tour in 15 years

JET are heading back to the UK and Ireland for an autumn tour.

Jet

​Nottingham Rock City, October 10.

The legendary Australian band have announced their first full UK and Ireland tour in 15 years, including a visit to the Talbot Street-based venue.Currently in the middle of a sold-out tour of Australia, the UK tour news arrives at a time of resurgence for the band.

After being inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame last year, they have just released the new single Hurry Hurry and are working on their long-awaited fourth album, set for release in 2025.

Jet achieved phenomenal success in their first incarnation with 2003 debut album Get Born racing up charts around the world and achieving more than six million sales.

Vocalist/guitarist Nic Cester said: “Get Born was a rare and unique moment of total planetary alignment where we somehow managed to capture lighting in a bottle. We’re all really excited to come back to the UK for these shows.”

For more see www.rock-city.co.uk