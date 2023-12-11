Aussie music ace Ian Laidlaw

Cafe #9, Sheffield, February 8.

Hot on the heels from playing the Cambridge Folk Festival and UK Americana Music Week earlier in 2023, Australian singer-songwriter Nigel Wearne returns to the UK this winter with his new album, The Reckoning.

Hailing from Gunditjmara country in the deep south of Australia, Wearne is a guitarist and multi-instrumentalist with diverse influences such as Nick Cave, Tom Waits and Rickie Lee Jones.

A deep thinker and truth seeker with a penchant for all things peculiar, he sings of human frailty, grace and the cosmos, songwriting that cuts to the bone.

Rollicking, rumbling and reflective, new album The Reckoning is out now and is a global effort with contributions taking place on three continents, Australia, Canada and the UK.

Details: For more, see nigelwearne.com