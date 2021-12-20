Anton and Erin will trip the light fantastic at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

See Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag in their new production Showtime.

Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag can be seen performing at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on February 6 as part of their brand new tour.

Along with the rest of the world of live entertainment, Anton and Erin had to postpone their 2021 tour due to the various coronavirus restrictions.They are delighted to be back and have released a short trailer which highlights the excitement and energy of putting on a show, something that has been missed by so many.Showtime is a glittering celebration that pays tribute to some of the world’s greatest icons of entertainment as the pair present world class dance that is inspired by an array of performers including Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, and more.It features stunning costumes, live vocals, a high-energy West End dance ensemble and a 23-piece orchestra.

For more on how to get hold of tickets for the show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

