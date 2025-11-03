Antipodean comic favourite set for Nottingham date

One of the biggest comedy stars in Australia and New Zealand will bring her trademark cheeky wit to Nottingham this month.

Multi-award-winning South African-New Zealander Urzila Carlson has had a busy few years. Earlier this year, she starred in the Netflix rom-com Kinda Pregnant alongside Amy Schumer and Will Forte, which was viewed 25.1 million times in its first week, making it the most-watched title on Netflix in the week it came out and and the number 1 film globally.

Her new tour arrives hot on the heels of her 2023 and 2024 totally sold-out UK tours. She was a fan favourite on season 2 of Taskmaster NZ in New Zealand, and Urzila made her UK TV debut last year, appearing on QI. She’s barely stopped taking to the stage since, and has sold out seasons in the UK, Canada, the USA, Australia, New Zealand and across Europe.

Talking about her return to the UK, Urzila said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be back on tour in the UK – the audiences here are always incredible, and this time, I’ve got some new surprises in store that I can’t wait to share. It’s going to be bigger, bolder, and funnier than ever.”

Urzila’s tour, titled You Don't Say, comes to the Royal Concert Hall on Saturday November 22. The show is recommended for ages 16 and above. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.