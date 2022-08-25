The Crossing, Worksop, September 10.

Members of Anston Male Voice Choir are back in action soon to perorm in their annual concert.

The concert gets under way at 7pm and the choir will be donating to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The concert is back after a three-year Covid hiatus and this year the choir will welcome a guest artiste, Oliver Harris.

Oliver is a singer and pianist from Barnsley who has published several songs, which are available for download and streaming on all major platforms.

Oliver will be coming to the concert fresh from appearing at The Edinburgh Fringe, where he has had sell out shows since 2017.

In the past, the choir has been a supporter of many charities and aims to carry this on in the future.

Details: Tickets for the c oncert cost £10 (£5 for children) and are available from Neil on 01909 773314 or you can email [email protected]