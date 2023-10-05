Straight off the TV and onto the live stage, Andy and the Odd Socks bring their brilliant madcap mix of songs, slapstick and silliness to life with a show that is all set to entertain families of all ages.Featuring a host of popular songs from their much-loved CBBC TV series Andy and the Band, children’s TV megastar Andy Day (Andy’s Dinosaur Adventures, Andy and the Band) along with Moxy, Rio, Blu and Cousin Mac, deliver a hilarious, uplifting, fun live performance for local fans to enjoy.Not only will this show have the songs for everyone to sing along to, but it also has a positive message to be yourself and proud of who you are.One of the most popular live music shows in the UK, Andy and the Odd Socks are every kid’s essential first gig- and the parents love it too.Andy and the Odd Socks are also patrons for the Anti-Bullying Alliance so come along and see them in action at the city centre venue soon.Andy Day and co will be looking forward to wowing their fans across the Nottinghamshire area soon so don’t miss this performance.