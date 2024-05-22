An Evening of Burlesque returns to Mansfield Palace Theatre with spectacular show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​An Evening Of Burlesque

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, May 31.

Get ready for a scintillating night out of sparkling entertainment courtesy of the UK’s longest running burlesque show, returning to Mansfield Palace Theatre, bigger than ever.

The ultimate variety show, An Evening Of Burlesque will be blending stylish cabaret, comedy, music, circus and burlesque for a memorable show to light up all your senses.

With world-class entertainers and stars of the stage and screen, prepare for an extravaganza of glitz and glamour.

Expect fun, feathers and fabulous costumes as Entertainers Ltd pick from the finest selection of specialty artistes, cabaret and circus stars, comedians and champagne showgirls.

It’s the perfect night for everyone aged 18 and over.

An Evening of Burlesque is filled with artistic spectacle that has enraptured audiences for centuries.This sensational variety show brings together a bounty of beautiful stars for an unrivalled variety show for the 21st century. Expect the unexpected with plenty of glitter and glamour.

Details: For ticket availability for the show, you can go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk or you can call the box office on 01623 463133.