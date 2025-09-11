‘An enduring, boundless enthusiasm’: Ian marks 40 years of service to Mansfield choir

Ian Grice (centre) receives a trophy conductor’s baton from the choir’s president David Marriott and chairman Geoff Hursthouse

The musical director of Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir has been honoured for his 40 years of membership and service.

Ian Grice joined the choir in September 1985. He has always had choral music in his blood, growing up in a strongly Methodist family where parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins were actively involved in The Hill Methodist Church in Kirkby in Ashfield for many years. The church has several plaques and boards of honour bearing family names, and Ian’s mother, brother and sister-in-law still worship there.

His Christian beliefs brought him to the choir as, at that time, many male voice choirs had their roots in churches and in this area the mining industry. Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir can trace its formation back to Rainworth Methodist church where the choir was inaugurated in 1926 before combining with Mansfield Orpheus in 1944.

Ian behan as a first tenor, progressed to principal tenor soloist and became deputy musical director in 2007 – a post he held for ten years. Upon the retirement of Meryl Chambers in 2017, Ian took up the baton and leadership of the choir. He is highly respected in the Mansfield area, particularly in many of the local churches and the wider male voice choir community, not only among choirs in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire but also with the major choirs of Wales and the Welsh Association of Male Choirs. His network has afforded Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir choir access to participate in the WAMC festival concerts at The Royal Albert Hall, London, on three occasions.

Choir spokesman Geoff Mansfield said: “Ian has a wonderful ear for music and can pick out an error in a section, or even individual choristers and works with us until it is right. This quality is reflected in our sound. Each chorister can absolutely rely on his conducting skills and feels confident in delivering what he requires to get the best out of the music in the way the composer and/or arranger conceived the piece. Consequently, our reputation goes before us, and we are welcomed when we seek partner choirs for our annual ‘away matches’ with fellow male voice choirs across the country.

“Ian has an enduring, boundless enthusiasm not only for choral music, but also for people – he just likes meeting and getting to know folks. It is his overtly friendly and encouraging nature which sustains the core values of camaraderie, respect and mutual support of which our choir is justly proud. Ian’s contributions to the life of our choir are highly valuable to us all, and long may they continue. We know that many other choirs would be delighted to have him as their leader.”

To mark the milestone, Ian has been presented with a certificate and a trophy conductor’s baton by the choir’s president David Marriott and chairman Geoff Hursthouse. Visit

Visit www.mansfieldmvc.co.uk for more information about the choir.