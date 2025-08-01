All you need to know ahead of family extravaganza Gloworm Festival

Glowormers having fun at a previous festival (photo: Michael Mills)

Here’s everything you need to know as Gloworm, the UK’s biggest festival dedicated to families gets ready to welcome 20,000 Glowormers to Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire on from August 8 to 10 August

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s festival boasts a huge main stage line up and the chance for children to to meet loads of their favourite characters from Bluey, Supertato, Dugee and Mr Blobby to Zippy and George and loads to see and do around the festival from the beach, circus, farm and fairground to the actual reality arcade, wrestling, laser tag, axe throwing, skateboarding and more.

Saturday stage times

Main stage times are out! Get ready for a jam packed day of fun with Supertato kicking things off at 10.30am followed by Mama G Stories, Sublime Science, West End Kids, Justin Fletcher, Goodies Storytelling, Star Kidz, Pup Pup Boogie, Sohan Kailey, Superhero vs Princess show and more. The evening party features Playmobil Rave, DJ’d by special guest Sparky, and live music from The Killerz, Rozallia and Nathan Hadley.

Blue Peter presenter Abby Cook

Sunday stage times

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The magic continues on Sunday with Sohan Kailey at 10.30am followed by Pixiebelles, Hey Duggee performing The Stick Song, TV Party Tonight, Andy and The Oddsocks and more. In the evening, the vibes turn up with Dua Lipa Tribute, Black Lace’s Dene Michael and tribute band Arctic Roll, with Sparky returning to host the Playmobil Rave at 6pm.

What else is there to watch?

Bag a front row seat to watch Hop Wrestling, cheer on the swashbuckling action with the Pirate Shows, witness heroic battles with The Sherwood Outlaws, enjoy a mythic adventure Dragon show, enjoy Life at the Lido from Handmade Theatre, plus puppet Punch and Judy fun and jaw-dropping circus shows featuring aerial stunts.

CBeebies favourite Justin Fletcher

What’s the fancy dress theme for the Sunday?

This year, the theme is Under The Sea, so get creating those magical mermaids and sea captains now.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories

TV presenter Nigel Clarke kicks off the magical story sessions on Saturday at 11am with Hey Duggee, with loads more on the line up including Blue Peter’s Abby Cook, Gladiator Comet and Reverend and the Makers Jon McClure with a couple of surprise guests too.

Which favourite characters can we meet?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Blobby, Bluey, Zippy & George, Duggee, Chase and Rubble from Paw Patrol, Elmer, Supertato, Ladybug & Cat Noir, Andy & The Oddsocks, Bing, Superheroes & Princesses. Some are both days, but check to avoid disappointment.

My kids love to stay active. What is there to do?

Go pond dipping, make clay boggarts, bug hunting, build dens, and get creative with forest crafts. Play games in the Actual Reality Arcade, or try out drumming and graffiti workshops, House of Pain wrestling workshops and Wizard of Skate sessions to pick up tricks, techniques and tips. See mermaids at the beach and make sandcastles, meet the animals at White Post Farm, get lost in the hay maze, conquer the climbing wall and hop into a mini Land Rover. Pick up some skills at the circus hub from hula hoops to diabolos and so much more. The Playmobil Village is the place to meet beloved Playmobil characters, and dive into a world of nostalgia, fun, and prizes. The Smoby play zone will have playhouses, exciting slides, and interactive water play while Organix will have face painting, arts and crafts and the Big Picnic. You can also meet their friend, The Gruffalo, at intervals throughout the whole weekend.

Festival map

Our festival map will make sure you don’t miss out on any of the entertainment. Look out for signage and boards on site too.

Food and drink

Choose from Hidden Gem pizzas; fresh handmade pasta; juicy burgers and tasty hotdogs; authentic Greek food; fluffy jacket potatoes with tasty toppings; loaded fries; sweet and savoury pancakes; toasties; even a Yorkshire Pudding Wrap for Sunday dinner, with sweet treats coming from warm churros and Doughnotts. Vegan and vegetarian dishes will be on offer from Greedy Vegan Van.

Camping

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new site features closer camping facilities this year with the furthest pitches just a five minute walk to the main festival arena, with hard standing paths making it easier for buggies and pushchairs. Campers also have access to the main site up until 10pm. There will be running water taps, and more showers this year.

Campsite cafe

Fuel those festival mornings with a hearty breakfast from The Gourmet Kitchen located next to the General Campsite next to the stream. Open on Friday 12 noon to 4pm and 7am to 10am at the weekend.

Exclusive camping package and check-in times

All campers can arrive from 12 noon on Friday August 8. The exclusive entertainment for weekend visitors starts at 5pm. Think the ultimate pop vibes Sabrina Carpenter tribute, Britpop brilliance from tribute Blur2 and the legend himself Paul Chuckle behind the decks for his Chucklevision party.

Day visitors

Get parked up and ready to enter the fun of the festival when the gates open at 10am. The fun doesn’t stop until 10pm.

How do I get there?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the postcode NG22 9EP for your satnav, which will bring you through the main park entrance, and follow this road until you reach the car park. Research your route before setting off as some satnavs may attempt to take you on a fruitless adventure through private roads. The address is Thoresby Park, Nr. Ollerton, Newark, Nottinghamshire, NG22 9EP

Is it easy to park?

General parking for day visitors is only a five-minute walk on hard standing paths to the main site. Parking is just £3.30 including fee per day to park and £5.50 including fees for a weekend.

Can I still get a ticket?

Yes. Day tickets for Saturday and Sunday are available from £50 for children aged 2 and over; £60 for adults. Under 2s go free. Check www.glowormfestival.co.uk for remaining tickets.