All-American favourites in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's latest concert
Nottingham Symphony Orchestra
Albert Hall, Nottingham, March 12, 7.30pm.
The latest concert in NSO’s season features an all-American evening of popular classics, conducted by Derek Williams.The concert starts with Samuel Barber’s Overture to The School For Scandal, a multi-faceted opener that acted as his calling card into the world of American classical music.Fans of George Gershwin’s wonderful music won't want to miss a trio of his pieces : the charming Classic FM favourite Promenade – Walking The Dog, his jazz-inspired Concerto In F, with the talented Simon Callaghan returning as piano soloist, and Robert Russell Bennett’s A Symphonic Picture from Porgy and Bess, featuring some of the key melodies from Gershwin’s opera. There is also a chance to hear Bernstein's exciting Symphonic Dances From West Side Story.
Details: See www.nottingham symphony.org.uk