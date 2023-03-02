Alfie Boe's latest tour will bring him to venues in Sheffield and Nottingham.

Sheffield City Hall, September 28/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 6.

The much-loved tenor has announced a nationwide UK tour for the autumn.

Over the past 20 years, Alfie Boe has entertained fans around the globe. From leading the cast of Les Misérables, which received a Grammy nomination for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’ and three sold-out solo UK tours, Boe has always strived to bring great music to different audiences.

As a young boy, Alfie Boe dreamed of a career as a singer. Turning his dreams into reality, Alfie has enjoyed a hugely successful career both in his native Britain and across the pond.

His career exploded in 2002 when director Baz Luhrmann cast him in a lead role in the acclaimed Broadway revival of La Bohème. Alfie's performance brought him a Tony award and marked his arrival.

Details: Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk