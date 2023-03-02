News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV

Alfie Boe is back on the road to wow his many fans in the area on new tour

Alfie Boe

By Steve Eyley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Alfie Boe's latest tour will bring him to venues in Sheffield and Nottingham.
Alfie Boe's latest tour will bring him to venues in Sheffield and Nottingham.
Alfie Boe's latest tour will bring him to venues in Sheffield and Nottingham.

Sheffield City Hall, September 28/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 6.

The much-loved tenor has announced a nationwide UK tour for the autumn.

Over the past 20 years, Alfie Boe has entertained fans around the globe. From leading the cast of Les Misérables, which received a Grammy nomination for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’ and three sold-out solo UK tours, Boe has always strived to bring great music to different audiences.

Most Popular

    As a young boy, Alfie Boe dreamed of a career as a singer. Turning his dreams into reality, Alfie has enjoyed a hugely successful career both in his native Britain and across the pond.

    His career exploded in 2002 when director Baz Luhrmann cast him in a lead role in the acclaimed Broadway revival of La Bohème. Alfie's performance brought him a Tony award and marked his arrival.

    Details: Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Nottingham Royal Concert Hall