Adrian Scarborough and Sophie Thompson head the cast of Alan Bennett's The Clothes They Stood Up In, at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse, September 9 to October 1.

Adrian Scarborough will return to the venue later this year to star in his own adaptation of Alan Bennett’s comic novella.

This is the first time the popular story has been told on stage and kicks off the autumn season.Adrian reunites with director Adam Penford after they worked together on the acclaimed Playhouse production of Bennett’s The Madness of George III, for which the actor won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Supporting Actor.

He will star along Sophie Thompson as mild-mannered couple Maurice and Rosemary Ransome, whose night at the opera ends with a shock when they open their front door to discover their flat completely empty.

From light bulbs to carpets to toilet paper, even their chicken casserole has been stolen.The Ransomes turn detective to try and work out who is behind this outrageous act, and why and how they did it.

Along the way, they are forced to examine their lives when stripped bare of the worldly possessions that define us all. Should they rebuild their old life, or begin afresh?

This is a bittersweet exploration of marriage, dreams and lives unlived.

Details: For more, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk