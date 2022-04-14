Alan Bennett book gets the stage treatment in eagerly-awaited treat at Nottingham Playhouse

The theatre is delighted to present the dream team of Olivier winners Sophie Thompson and Adrian Scarborough in an adaptation of an Alan Bennett novella, packed full of his trademark wit and verbal dexterity.A night at the opera ends with a shock for mild-mannered couple Maurice and Rosemary Ransome when they open their front door to discover their flat completely empty.From light bulbs to carpets to toilet paper, even their chicken casserole has been stolen.As they attempt to unravel what has happened and without their worldly posessions, they are forced to examine their lives and their relationship and are confronted with some uncomfortable truths. Should they rebuild their old life, or begin afresh?Adrian Scarborough’s adaptation brings Bennett’s hilarious story to the stage for the first time.