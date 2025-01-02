Acoustic tour by star performer Dave Hause visits Notts venue in February

Dave Hause is coming to Nottingham Rescue Rooms in February.

Dave Hause

​Nottingham Rescue Rooms, February 27.

Dave Hause is returning to the UK on an acoustic tour, continuing promotion of his 2023 release Drive It Like It’s Stolen and his re-imagining of his former outfit, The Loved Ones’ catalogue across the trilogy of records: Versus, Nurses, and Hearses.

2024 saw Hause on a reprisal of his Haunted Churches tour where he played to sold out crowds in such iconic venues as St. Luke’s Church, Union Chapel, and others across the UK and Europe.

Now, Hause is returning to cities he hasn’t played in decades or ever. Accompanied by his brother, songwriting partner, and now opening act Tim Hause, Hause is prepared to deliver another memorable evening of stories and songs forged from two decades as a performer.

Since releasing his debut album, Resolutions, in 2011, the Philadelphia-born songwriter has poured his whole heart, soul and life into his music.

Details: For more, go to www.rescuerooms.com

