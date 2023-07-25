News you can trust since 1895
Acclaimed take on the Elephant Man's story is coming to Nottingham Playhouse

​​The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man
By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
See The Real and Imagined History Of The Elephant Man at Nottingham Playhouse later this year.

Nottingham Playhouse, September 16 to October 7.

If you think you know the story of The Elephant Man, think again.

The European premiere of Australian playwright Tom Wright’s acclaimed play imagines an alternative. This is the story of a man fighting for his right to be and to belong.

    Arriving from his East Midlands beginnings in a London thick with the grim of industrialisation, Joseph Merrick is an anomaly. In a city that values productivity and excess, full of factories that churn out uniformity, there is no place for a unique being like him.

    But Merrick and the city have one thing in common – they are undergoing a transformation and evolving into something new.

    We follow him through the workhouse, the freakshow and hospital as he searches for acceptance in a society that just wants to stare at him.

    Powerful, angry and surprising – The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man questions industrialisation, capitalism, disability and difference, finally putting Joseph at the centre of his own story.

    Details: For more on tickets to see this eagerly-awaited production go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk.

