Check out That'll Be The Day at Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo credit: Ian Richards - Pembrokeshire Photography)

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, February 15.

That’ll Be The Day is back on the road for 2024 with another show packed full of world class performances to entertain fans in the area.

Let the world’s leading rock ‘n’ roll show take you on a journey through the years, as together you celebrate the most iconic moments in comedy and pop culture, running from the 50s through to the 80s.

Combining uproarious comedy sketches and impersonations with breathtaking vocals and dazzling musicianship, That’ll Be The Day truly is in a league of its own.

It’s no wonder that this show has been touring solidly for more than 35 years and it just gets better and better.

It certainly shows no signs of stopping in 2024 and fans in the area will love seeing it’s latest visit to the region.

Details: For more on ticket availability to see this forthcoming performance at the Leeming Street-based venue, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk