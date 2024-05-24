Acclaimed musical parody Unfortunate is not to be missed at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon.

​Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, June 25 to 29.

Critically acclaimed musical parody Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch is embarking on a tour across the UK, visiting Nottinghamshire soon.

With an original hot pop soundtrack and trademark filthy humour, the show follows Disney Diva Ursula as she gives her take on what really happened all those years ago under the sea. Unfortunate tours off the back of a successful 10-week London run, with rave reviews and six Off West End Theatre Award nominations.

Shawna Hamic (Orange is the New Black, 1776 on Broadway) leads the cast as Ursula, opposite Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star River Medway as Ariel.They are joined by Thomas Lowe (Triton), Allie Dart (Sebastian), Jamie Mawson (Eric), Julian Capolei (Grimsby) and Corrina Buchan, Jack Gray, Jamie McKillop and Milly Willows in the ensemble.

Cruella told her side, and Maleficent’s had her moment. Now Ursula is ready to spill, in this tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers.With a new script and production, the latest version of this hit show is bigger, bolder and sexier than ever before so time to take the plunge and dive into this year’s hottest night out.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk