A Voyage Round My Father is not to be missed at Nottingham Theatre Royal

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, November 14 to 18.

The BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Rupert Everett will star in John Mortimer’s celebrated autobiographical play, visiting as part of a UK tour.

Growing up in the shadow of a brilliant and eccentric barrister, a man whose tea-time conversation could take in music hall, adultery, evolution, Shakespeare, and the importance of avoiding anything heroic in wartime, the son continually yearns for his father’s love and respect.

Rupert Everett will star in A Voyage Round My Father when the touring play comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Manuel Harlan)

In shining a light on this delicate relationship between a young man and his father who adored his garden and hated visitors, and whose blindness was never mentioned, A Voyage Round My Father introduces us to a gallery of unforgettable and often hilarious characters.

John Mortimer was a novelist, playwright and a barrister in his own right, renowned for his political dramas and creator of Rumpole of The Bailey.

Rupert Everett’s leading roles have included multi award-winning film My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Importance of Being Earnest, An Ideal Husband, Dance With A Stranger and The Happy Prince.

Details: For more, see www.trch.co.uk