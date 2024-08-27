A spectacular evening is in store when hit show Cirque returns to the area

Don't miss the chance to see the spectacular show Cirque when it comes to the area later this month.

Cirque

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, September 14.

Back by popular demand, this spectacular show is where musical theatre meets circus. Welcome to Cirque, the award-winning, smash-hit sensation that is fun for all the family.

It’s time to step into the light for a night like no other, where the Cirque team will take you into a world where the very best of musical theatre showstoppers meet a jaw-dropping circus spectacular.

Get ready for a world that explodes into colour as everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits combine with breathtaking, amazing aerialists, incredible contortionists, and thrilling feats of agility and flair.

Let the music lift you on a wondrous journey bursting with kaleidoscopic colour.

Stars of the West End combine with incredible circus performers as the biggest hits from your favourite theatre shows are brought to the stage in unique style.

An all-star cast performing the big numbers are joined by mesmerising circus stars, making for an enchanting production.

Roll up, roll up and book your seats now for an unforgettable night out like no other.

Details: For more on ticket availability to see Cirque later this month, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

