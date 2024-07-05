Anastacia

Pop icon Anastacia has announced a huge European tour for 2025.The mammoth Not That Kind tour marks 25 years since Anastacia’s debut studio album, released in 2000.Anastacia first broke through in Europe with smash hit I’m Outta Love, which featured on the album, and the star has continued to enjoy global success ever since.The tour will see the biggest voice in pop visit Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Ireland, The Netherlands, France, Belgium, Ireland and the UK.Speaking of the tour, Anastacia explained: “I am beyond excited to be on the road again in Europe and blessed to get to come and perform in so many gorgeous places to my very special family.”I didn’t get to do a tour for my first album which makes this all the more special. I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since Not That Kind.”