Are you ready for the Circus of Horrors?

The Circus of Horrors comes to Retford this weekend with it’s brand new show The Voodoo VaudEVIL.

After taking to the road more than 22 years ago and touring all over the world, the phenomenon that is The Circus of Horrors is back with its latest incarnation.

The spectacular show features an amazing amalgamation of bizarre, brave and beautiful acts all woven into a sensational shock-horror story and driven by a mainly original soundscape and performed with a forked tongue very firmly in each cheek.

The show is on Saturday, December 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 and £22 on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com