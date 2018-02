Half-term week means the return to Worksop for loveable duo Andy & Lewis in their Magical Mayhem Show.

This new show is packed with fun and laughter for children aged two to 10 years-old.

Get set for magic, balloon modelling and audience participation.

The show is at the Acorn Theatre on Thursday, February 22 at 11am and 2pm.

Details are on 01909 501817 or www.acorntheatre.net