An evening with This Is England star Thomas Turgoose raises £7,000 for the NSPCC.

Award-winning actor Thomas Turgoose hosted a memorable evening at Grimsby Town Football Club’s Blundell Park, raising £7,000 to support charities in the community.

The event, organised by the NSPCC and Together for Childhood Grimsby, brought the community together in support of keeping children safe from abuse, and saw the This Is England star captivate the audience with stories from his life and career.

Thomas shared an intimate and revealing look into his life growing up in Grimsby, his childhood in East Marsh, his unwavering love for Grimsby Town FC, and his extensive charity work, most recently with the NSPCC.

He said: “I’m genuinely blown by the generosity of the people that attended this event. When planning this, I had a small amount in my head I’d be happy to raise as I know how important every penny is but the amount we raised will honestly make such a difference. Thank you to everyone who made the effort to come out and show support. We really showed how special the community of Grimsby really is.”

The evening featured a lively Q&A session, where Thomas answered questions from the audience, a raffle and live auction with prizes generously donated by Grimsby businesses and Thomas’s celebrity friends, and live music from local band Healer.

The fundraising efforts culminated in a remarkable £7,000 raised, all of which will support the NSPCC's vital work and the Shalom Youth Centre.

Lisa Smith, from Together for Childhood Grimsby, said: "The NSPCC’s Together For Childhood programme in Grimsby is about working together to prevent harm to children, enabling them to flourish and thrive. The community of Grimsby certainly showed their commitment in supporting children at our fundraising event. The amount raised will go towards making every childhood count. We were proud to welcome Thomas Turgoose onto the stage to tell us his story about why supporting children’s charities like the NSPCC are close to his heart.”

The event also saw Thomas announce his latest role as an ambassador for North East Lincolnshire Council’s Foster Care Service, promoting the need for more foster parents in the region and using his platform to highlight the importance of fostering.

Councillor Margaret Cracknell, portfolio holder for children and education at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “It’s fantastic that we have – not only a well-known actor – but a Grimsby lad who is taking on this mantle. Tommy will, I have no doubt, champion the cause of fostering in North East Lincolnshire and through his networks.

“It’s vital that we have these influential, well-placed people throughout our communities, shouting about our fantastic foster carers, their children, and the opportunity to become a foster carer. I’m thrilled to have Tommy on board to join this movement.”