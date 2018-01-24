All about Joanna Lumley in Nottingham

The legendary Joanna Lumley will embark on her first ever live tour, It’s All About Me, this autumn.

And she will be at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 19.

Icon, national treasure, activist and actress, Joanna is most famous for playing Purdey in the New Avengers in 1976 and creating one of the most iconic comedy characters of recent times in the shape of Patsy Stone in Absolutely Fabulous.

Joanna will take audiences through her hilarious and interesting adventures from her incredible career spanning more than four decades, recounting some never heard before stories.

She will also be joined on stage by friend and producer Clive Tulloh, who will put to Joanna questions from the audience.

Joanna said: “The thought of this tour, travelling across

the British Isles and Ireland, has completely taken over my waking hours.

“It’s utterly thrilling to start planning the stories I can tell, and the rapture (and gratitude, to be fair) with which I shall greet the audiences.

“Nothing like this has come my way before, and I may have to be dragged off with a hook at the end of each show.

Tickets for the show are available now at http://bit.ly/2DfF6W1