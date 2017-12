Aidan Banyard & Friends are presenting Let It Snow at the Acorn Theatre in Worksop this weekend.

Fresh from his sell-out run in Edinburgh with The Choir Of Man, and just before he sets off on an international tour, Aidan Banyard returns to Worksop for a night of seasonal songs.

All proceeds will go to the Acorn’s Raise The Roof appeal.

The show is on Saturday, December 16 and tickets are on 01909 501817.