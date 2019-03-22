14 of the best places to go in Nottinghamshire for breakfast, according to Trip Advisor
It's always nice to get out and enjoy a relaxing breakfast with family or friends.
So we've taken a look at some of the best places for breakfast in Nottinghamshire, according to your reviews on Trip Advisor.
1. Caffe Velo Verde - Nottingham
"I have been stopping off whilst cycling and also popping in for breakfast for a while now... staff are always so friendly. Never had a bad meal and the coffee especially the flat white is to be recommended."