Take a video tour inside this stunning luxury £1million five bedroom home where you could live mortgage-free - which is up for grabs in an online prize draw.

Watch the video to picture yourself winning this amazing property, currently valued at £1million. Look inside this luxury house, which has a stunning garden, dining room, en-suite shower room and study.

Live mortgage-free

The high spec property is located in the Midlands on the peripheral of Solihull with access to beautiful Golf Courses, sought after schools and excellent commuter services between Stratford Upon Avon and Birmingham. One fortunate winner will secure ownership of this stunning home. The best part is no stamp duty and no legal fees to worry about.

Cash-building opportunity

Ruffle.org created the £1m house draw as a dream home people could actually afford to live in, or an incredible cash building opportunity with the potential to generate up to £3000 every month in rental income. Or, savvy Brits could keep the property for future generations to enjoy leaving a significant investment to be passed down that can be cashed in to make someone a millionaire overnight.

10% of ticket sales will support Midlands-based The Myton Hospices, who provide vital care for those with terminal illnesses.

How to enter million pound house prize draw

Stuart Goymer, one of the Directors at Ruffle.org, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch our brand new prize draw opportunity to the British public. With the cost of living crisis affecting people all over the country, the possibility of winning this dream house is a genuine life changing opportunity for someone. While some other prize draws offer luxurious properties, we felt not everyone could afford to actually live there, so we worked hard to make sure that this house was affordable, rentable and could even be someone's early retirement plan. It still very much has the wow factor.”