This was the moment a drink driver was arrested after he crashed into a tree.

Video footage (click to play above) shows the moment a drink driver, who has crashed his car into a tree, was arrested. Stiliyan Iliev, 32, was arrested in the early hours of 21 November when officers were called to Stanham Way, Stanground, with reports of a car colliding with a tree.

He was charged with drink driving after blowing 58 in custody - the legal limit being 35.

Iliev, of Blackmead, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (6 December), where he was handed a 40-month driving disqualification and required to pay a £120 fine after admitting the offence.

PC Natalie Norman, who investigated, said: “Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs puts not only the driver, but also other road users at risk of serious harm, and Iliev should be thankful that he was not seriously injured in the collision.

“I urge anyone who has concerns about someone who is driving while intoxicated to contact us.”

The case comes as the force continues its festive crackdown on drink and drug drivers, with a warning that doing so could destroy lives.

